Birmingham City drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City went up against a plucky Coventry City side at St Andrew’s today. Going into the game with just two teams between Blues and the drop zone, the pressure was on to give the fans a home win.

Jeremie Bela would give Birmingham an early lead after converting from the spot. But Coventry would equalise midway through the first-half through Gustavo Hamer.

A goalless second-half brought an end to what was a forgettable Championship fixture, and one player who came under the spotlight throughout was Adam Clayton.

The 32-year-old has had a contested season but came into the starting line-up today. It was his 14th Championship appearance of the season and Blues fans will be hoping it’s his last, after a nightmare showing which led to his half-time substitution.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Clayton’s performance v Coventry today: