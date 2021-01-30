Birmingham City drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City went up against a plucky Coventry City side at St Andrew’s today. Going into the game with just two teams between Blues and the drop zone, the pressure was on to give the fans a home win.

Jeremie Bela would give Birmingham an early lead after converting from the spot. But Coventry would equalise midway through the first-half through Gustavo Hamer.

A goalless second-half brought an end to what was a forgettable Championship fixture, and one player who came under the spotlight throughout was Adam Clayton.

The 32-year-old has had a contested season but came into the starting line-up today. It was his 14th Championship appearance of the season and Blues fans will be hoping it’s his last, after a nightmare showing which led to his half-time substitution.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Clayton’s performance v Coventry today:

Adam Clayton shouldn’t be anywhere near a football pitch. #bcfc — Matthew Perry Ⓜ️ (@matthewperry9) January 30, 2021

@Karanka clearly sees something that the rest of the world don’t

Clayton is having a mare. How he replaced kieftenbeld is beyond EVERYONE #bcfc — Stuart Hunt (@StuartHunt87) January 30, 2021

Gardener already done 10x the amount of clayton #bcfc — JW (@joewatson24) January 30, 2021

Pretty sure Clayton was on the verge of retirement until we brought him in. We can see why. #bcfc — Lewis (@Lewis_Dickenson) January 30, 2021

I'm actually struggling to remember a central midfielder worse than Clayton in recent years even think he is on par with Olly Lee about now #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) January 30, 2021

Criminal we signed halilovic on a 1 year deal yet Clayton on a 2 year deal😭 #bcfc — JayWalton💪🏾 (@Waltonnn_5) January 30, 2021

Usually the first to defend a blues player purely because they play for us, but both Clayton and Pederson are way off it in every aspect. They deserve all the stick they get after that half. #bcfc — Daniel Spencer (@danspencerddd) January 30, 2021