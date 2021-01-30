Sheffield Wednesday won 1-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday under caretaker boss Neil Thompson continued in their pursuit of Championship survival today, boosting their chances with another strong win at Hillsborough.

It was Liam Palmer who gave Wednesday a half-time lead, with a goalless second seeing Sheffield Wednesday claim their fourth win in six Championship outings.

Thompson set up with three centre-backs today in Palmer, Tom Lees and Sam Hutchinson, with the latter impressing in what was his second game back at the club.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans noticed Hutchinson’s performance and took to Twitter to share their love for the 31-year-old, who left for Cypriot side Pafos last summer.

Having featured in both games since his return, Hutchinson looks fit again and could prove to be a huge player in Wednesday’s fight for survival this season.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say about his performance v Preston today:

Hutchinson looks well 👌 — H (@hopson77) January 30, 2021

Hutchinson has been outstanding by the way 👀 #swfc — Ryan Goodo (@RyanGoodo) January 30, 2021

Hutchinson been class at CB. #swfc — Adam McNeill (@macs_swfc) January 30, 2021

Yung uns won't like it but Hutchinson was quality in that first half #swfc — S9 Owl (@stevenowls) January 30, 2021

Hutchinson excellent. Reads game well. Kachunga lively. Bannan flatters but doesnt deliver #swfc — john rose (@johnrose888) January 30, 2021

This is where Hutchinson should play, in defence, much more of a calm head when he's at back #swfc — Jack (@jack231997) January 30, 2021

Tell you what any doubts on bringing Sam Hutchinson back, that half answers a lot of questions. Been class — nels 🦉 (@jdn1867) January 30, 2021