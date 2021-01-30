Birmingham City are showing an interest in Pacos de Ferreira striker Douglas Tanque, with Blues ‘willing to pay £3m’ claims Richard Wilford.

Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka has been on the lookout for a new striker in this transfer window, and he could be about to find that striker as we approach Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Journalist Richard Wilford tweeted earlier today:

Interest being shown by @BCFC in Pacos de Ferreira striker Douglas Tanque. Widely expected to be on the move this window, Blues are willing to pay £3m for the Brazilian. Would have to fend off some competition for the 27-year old. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) January 30, 2021

The striker is ‘widely expected’ to be sold off before the European transfer window shuts in a few days and Birmingham City could yet bring him to St Andrew’s.

Blues went into today’s game v Coventry City having scored 18 goals in the Championship so far and with relegation a possibility for Karanka in his first season in charge, he’ll be desperate to add some firepower before the end of the transfer window.

Tanque seems like a wildcard signing – he’s proved prolific for Portuguese outfit Ferreira in the past few seasons having scored 11 in 29 league games last season, with five from 14 this time round.

Having turned 27 towards the end of last year, Tanque will be expecting to be reaching his prime years as a footballer and maybe now is the right time for him to venture into England, having played his football right across the globe.

It’d be a signing that excites Birmingham City fans but whether it’d turn out to be a worthwhile one remains to be seen. £million is a lot for a Championship club, especially Birmingham City, and so the move would likely go down to the wire should it materialise.