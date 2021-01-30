Nottingham Forest are at the wrong end of the table and looking down rather than the right end and looking up.

Forest sit 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table and are just two points clear of the drop-zone ahead of today’s games.

The play-offs are a dream away from their 25 points; the Reds 17 points (six wins) shy of 6th place.

The priority now is righting the ship and rescuing what is left of the second half of the season.

An insight into how this might be starting to be formed comes via a tweet (below) from The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

Taylor on Manchester United arrival plus more

Taylor, who writes for The Athletic, tweeted earlier news that will gladden many a Forest fan’s heart:

James Garner’s arrival on loan from Manchester United may not be the only business of the day.

Told #NFFC are working on completing at least one, if not two further transfers, imminently.

One of those likely to be striker Glenn Murray, from Brighton. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 30, 2021

His tweet all but confirms the reported arrival of Manchester United youngster James Garner at the City Ground. Garner has been out on loan at Watford but was recalled by the powers-that-be at Old Trafford over a lack of game time.

Taylor’s tweet also contains much more for Forest fans to get giddy about. He says that Forest “are working on completing at least one, if not two further transfers,” ending that phrase with “imminently.”

Maintaining that loan link to Watford that will see Garner arrive at the City Ground, Taylor adds that “one of those [is] likely” to be Brighton and Hove Albion’s veteran striker Glenn Murray.

In fairness, both Garner and Murray would be ideal players for Forest to bring in at this stage of the season. Both players would add a layer of quality to a Nottingham Forest side which flatters to deceive, at times.

Murray’s presence in front of goal, and his goal-scoring prowess and reputation is something that would definitely benefit Chris Hughton’s side as they look to rescue the tattered remnants of this season.

Would James Garner and Glenn Murray really make a difference to Nottingham Forest this season?