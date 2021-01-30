Sunderland have agreed a deal to sign Ross County striker Ross Stewart which could free up Will Grigg to depart.

The Black Cats have been waiting to bring in another attacker before sanctioning an exit for the Northern Ireland international.

Stewart, who has also been a target for MK Dons and Aberdeen, is travelling to Sunderland ahead of a proposed £300,000 move, as per a report by the Daily Record.

This is a boost to Grigg’s hopes of leaving before the end of the transfer window to get more game time.

He is wanted by fellow League One sides Shrewsbury Town, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, and the race is on for his signature.

It hasn’t worked out for Grigg at Sunderland after they forked out a hefty fee of around £4 million lure him to the North East. He has managed just eight goals in 54 games and needs to get his career back on track elsewhere.

He was prolific at Wigan Athletic from 2015 to 2019 and helped them gain promotion from League One twice during his time at the DW Stadium. Their fans would no doubt love to have him back but Leam Richardson’s side are facing some strong competition from Shrewsbury and Oxford for his signature.

