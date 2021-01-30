Norwich City drew 0-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Norwich City went into this game with a six point lead at the top of the Championship table, having lost just one of their last 10 in the league.

Today started poorly for Norwich City though – they gave a tired account of themselves in the first-half before the game took a turn in the second following Emi Buendia’s second yellow card of the game.

It’s the Argentine’s second red card of the season and whilst Norwich City fans have blasted him for what was a reckless challenge to make on a yellow card, they’ve also targeted Middlesbrough’s George Saville.

The 27-year-old looked as though he had a part to play in Buendia’s sending off, theatrically staying down after the challenge before addressing the referee.

See what these Norwich City fans had to say on twitter about Middlesbrough’s Saville:

George Saville is a cry baby pass it on — Jack 🔰 (@TotallyTettey) January 30, 2021

Never a yellow card for that. Saville got in refs head. — Jonboy26 (@Jonboy22) January 30, 2021

If Saville doesn't cry his eyes out there the ref would never give a booking. The referees in the championship base their decisions on players reactions and that's all. — the nath man (@N_NCFC) January 30, 2021

The officiating at this level is truly awful. He only books him after Saville complains. Buendia pulls out, silly to go to ground but not a yellow card challenge #ncfc pic.twitter.com/z3X2YXZzTd — Canary Cast (@CastCanary) January 30, 2021

Really hope Norwich launch a complaint after this. Stroud clearly swayed by Saville. Really, really poor officiating. #NCFC — Danny⚽ (@DannySaunders77) January 30, 2021

Saville should now be off the pitch. Blatant dive and now tripping Gibson up with his hand. The standard of officiating in this league 🤦‍♂️ #ncfc — Rug 🐥 (@TheRug85) January 30, 2021

Harsh and definitely played for by saville, Boro wanted that! — Mike Gascoyne (@mgaz1) January 30, 2021

No way ref was giving that till saville started shouting at him — Matt cullumbine (@Mr_Rebound_) January 30, 2021