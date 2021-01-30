Norwich City drew 0-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Norwich City went into this game with a six point lead at the top of the Championship table, having lost just one of their last 10 in the league.

Today started poorly for Norwich City though – they gave a tired account of themselves in the first-half before the game took a turn in the second following Emi Buendia’s second yellow card of the game.

It’s the Argentine’s second red card of the season and whilst Norwich City fans have blasted him for what was a reckless challenge to make on a yellow card, they’ve also targeted Middlesbrough’s George Saville.

The 27-year-old looked as though he had a part to play in Buendia’s sending off, theatrically staying down after the challenge before addressing the referee.

second half

See what these Norwich City fans had to say on twitter about Middlesbrough’s Saville: