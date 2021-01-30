Preston North End are a side looking at the top-six from 11th place in a congested Sky Bet Championship top half of the table.

The Lilywhites sit just six points and a heap of goals away from the play-off places and will be looking to make a concerted effort to get there in the second half of the season.

It will be a case of all hands on deck for the Lancashire side who will be hoping to hold onto their players past 11 pm on Monday. One player who looks destined to leave Deepdale is Ben Davies with Scottish giants

Ben Davies – Celtic target but not landed yet

Ben Davies has been at Preston since he was a schoolboy and has come up through the ranks at the Lancashire club. Before breaking into the first-team proper, Davies trod that familiar path of loan deals out from the club.

His time away from Deepdale saw him take in loans at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and, finally, Fleetwood Town.

Those loans served him well and he has gone on to make 144 appearances for Preston. The majority of these 144 appearances have come after his loan at Fleetwood ended in 2017.

It is during his run in the first-team that Davies has caught the eye, particularly of Celtic who, as can be seen below, are uber-keen in getting him to Parkhead.

Davies to Celtic – a journey via tweets

It’s a story that is being bandied around the press from various sources. The considered opinion is that is pretty much a done deal and that Davies will be unveiled as a Bhoys player.

For some, such as Sun reporter Tom Barclay (below), it is just a matter of timing:

Understand Preston’s Ben Davies is set to join Celtic – it’s just a matter of when. Celtic pushing to bring him in now rather than the summer, but it’s not guaranteed — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_)

His colleague at The Sun, Alan Nixon, stated yesterday that Davies wasn’t ‘on the move’ and was still at Deepdale:

Ben Davies is training at Preston today 😳 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 29, 2021

There is still a feeling of impending doom about this deal and that it is more of a ‘when’ than ‘if’ scenario until it is complete.

It is certainly something that Nixon picks up on today when answering a query from a Preston fan on Twitter.

Celtic want to get him on this pre contract. Think will get it done eventually. But odd because three English Prem teams could be there for him in summer. https://t.co/nhhqIsEfs9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 30, 2021

Nixon’s continues the ‘when and not if’ narrative but offers a huge caveat for Celtic to consider. Should the Glasgow giants be prepared to leave it until the summer, Nixon says that there could be “three English Prem teams” waiting in the summer.

Where is best for Ben Davies and his next step in football?