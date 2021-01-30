Bournemouth’s Josh King looks set to stay on the South Coast until the end of the season, after a month of rumours linking him with West Ham.

West Ham weren’t the only club keen on the Bournemouth striker, but David Moyes had reportedly outed King as a ‘top target’ in this month’s window after the departure of Sebastian Haller.

King, 29, was a summer target of West Ham’s. The Hammers had a couple of decreasing bids knocked back for King, who’s since featured 12 times in the Championship this season without scoring.

Now though, BBC’s Kris Temple reports that King has ‘stated his intention’ to remain at Bournemouth until the end of the season, when he’s set to become a free agent.

Needless to say, Bournemouth fans haven’t taken the news well. The club could’ve cashed in on King for upwards of £20million last summer and now, he looks set to be released at the end of the season.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on King’s decision below:

So basically, nobody wants him plus he could negotiate his own deal in the summer.

Looks like the only player that wants to stay is Gosling and the club don’t seem to want him!

Think we need a clear out from the top! — Peter (@AfcbfanPeter) January 29, 2021

Sad translation is that on his current performance level probably can’t get the move he wants. Fraser all ove again? — Lee Young (@lee300670) January 29, 2021

Cherries gonna loose out on alot of cash then — Marcus (@Marcus47905970) January 29, 2021

Shame we didn’t accept the 12 or 13 million offered for him, been as useful as a chocolate teapot all season — Steve Borg (@steve_borg) January 29, 2021

This is chiefly the clubs fault , they could lower the fee , rather than expect £15m , his attitude did suck , but plays well when picked , tonight he had no service , great player when on form — Bigfella (@Bob41422555) January 29, 2021

How many more cracks can appear in one season? — Richard Kingham (@kingham66rich) January 29, 2021

Amazing Man Utd offered 20M last January and now he’ll leave for nothing 🤣🤣🤣 Good bit of business there by @afcbournemouth — David Wilson (@david080659) January 29, 2021

Couldn't see anyone being genuinely interested based on his performances, so no real surprise. If he wants a decent move he'll need to have a hell of a 2nd half to the season — David Buckell (@DavidBuckell) January 29, 2021