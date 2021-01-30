Bournemouth’s Josh King looks set to stay on the South Coast until the end of the season, after a month of rumours linking him with West Ham.

West Ham weren’t the only club keen on the Bournemouth striker, but David Moyes had reportedly outed King as a ‘top target’ in this month’s window after the departure of Sebastian Haller.

King, 29, was a summer target of West Ham’s. The Hammers had a couple of decreasing bids knocked back for King, who’s since featured 12 times in the Championship this season without scoring.

Now though, BBC’s Kris Temple reports that King has ‘stated his intention’ to remain at Bournemouth until the end of the season, when he’s set to become a free agent.

Needless to say, Bournemouth fans haven’t taken the news well. The club could’ve cashed in on King for upwards of £20million last summer and now, he looks set to be released at the end of the season.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on King’s decision below: