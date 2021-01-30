QPR tied Ilias Chair down to an extended contract yesterday, with the 23-year-old committing to the club until 2025.

Chair has got nothing less than what he deserved. The midfielder came into this season with added pressure to become QPR’s talisman after Ebere Eze’s departure, and he’s done just that.

Despite a lack of assists, Chair is one of the division’s leading chance-creators with five goals to his name in 25 Championship appearances this season.

Fans are delighted, Chair seems delight, but nobody will be more so than manager Mark Warburton. The former Brentford boss has been through the ringer this season but after a couple of dark months, fans are starting to get back behind their manager.

Back-to-back wins this month has eased what were some growing relegation fears at QPR. All the while, the saga involving Bright Osayi-Samuel was unfolding right in the public eye – he signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce, seemingly behind the club’s back, before QPR were able to work out a permanent transfer in this transfer window.

It brought to an end what was a long and drawn out back-and-forth between Osayi-Samuel and Warburton. It looked as though it could all end in tears after Warburton confirmed that he’d be omitting Osayi-Samuel from his selections, with the boss sticking by his guns.

He’d previously hinted that it’d be his decision should any player agree a pre-contract deal midway though the season and fans respected him for sticking with that decision. Now though, in a bid to ensure that a similar occurrence doesn’t unfold in the future, Chair has been tied down to a lengthy contract.

The midfielder had come onto the radar of a number of Championship clubs this month – Brentford being one. Warburton though can rest assured that Chair wont be leaving for free any time soon – both he and Seny Dieng have been linked with moves away this month, but both are on long-term contracts as of this season.

It signifies a definite change in strategy from Warburton, with more of a focus on getting these deals done quicker to in-turn bring about greater financial gain down the line. Smart moves all round from Warburton, whose QPR side have as much optimism as ever before.