Birmingham City are in advanced talks with Manchester City over signing striker Keyendrah Simmonds, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 30.01.21, 10:44).

The Blues have set their sights on landing the youngster before the end of the transfer window.

Simmonds, who is 18 years old, is out of contract at City at the end of the season and is being allowed to leave before the transfer deadline on Monday.

He has been linked with Watford this month, as per Sky Sports, but is now on the radar of their fellow Championship side Birmingham.

Simmonds joined Manchester City at the age of eight and has risen up through their prestigious youth ranks. He can play as a sole striker or on either flank.

However, despite representing both City and England at youth levels, he is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and is now poised to leave for Birmingham.

Aitor Karanka’s side are in for a busy end to the window and are close to finalising a deal to sign striker Sam Cosgrove from Aberdeen.

Birmingham are in Championship action this afternoon at home to Coventry City. The next couple of days could be interesting for the Midlands club with some new signings in the pipeline.

Will BCFC get Simmonds?