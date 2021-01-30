Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for Fulham outcast Kevin McDonald, reports Football Insider, after their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling fell through.

The Scot is a favourite at Craven Cottage. But he’s this season been omitted from Scott Parker’s 25-man Premier League squad and now looks set for a departure before Monday’s deadline.

Parker has already allowed Stefan Johansen to join QPR on loan, and now McDonald could be another central player that departs.

Whether or not Forest want the permanent deal remains to be seen. But Chris Hughton wants to bring in another central midfielder after Gosling rejected the chance to join Forest.

Manchester United’s James Garner is understood to be close to signing on loan, whilst Filip Krovinovic has already signed on loan.

McDonald then could be a third central midfielder that joins Forest in this transfer window, with Hughton looking to support the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban up front.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier in the week, McDonald outlined his desires to find a loan move in the final days of this transfer window, with the report claiming that ‘several’ Championship clubs had enquired about his availability.

McDonald will bring a host of experience to Nottingham Forest. The club still sit perilously above the drop zone and despite an upturn in form of late, Hughton and the Forest fans will know that their job is far from done.

But the former Burnley and Wolves man has been around the block. Now aged 32, the Scot will be raring to get going at Forest, and remind fans that he’s still a player with a lot to offer at Championship level.