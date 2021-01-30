Charlton Athletic are back in action today and take on Portsmouth at the Valley.

It is a big game at the top of League One with Pompey going into the game just a single point above the Addicks.

Lee Bowyer’s side will be looking to build on their 1-0 win away at MK Dons in midweek with another positive result.

The hosts are a point inside the Play-Offs above Sunderland in 2nd and are five points off the automatic promotion places.

Team news

Charlton remain without defender Ryan Inniss but could be boosted by the return of Norwich City loanee Akin Famewo. Striker Conor Washington is likely to miss out after picking up a knock last time out.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, are without Alex Bass, Jack Whatmough and Paul Downing.

What the boss has said

Bowyer has spoken ahead of the match, as per his sides’ official club website: “When you play these sides that are in and around you, a win gives you a mental boost. Every single time we’ve played Portsmouth, they’ve been tight games. We have to compete because they are a big, strong, physical team. We’ll have to fight them from start to finish.”

Line-up

Here is a predicted starting XI for Charlton this afternoon-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Ian Maatsen, Andrew Shinnie, Darren Pratley, Jake Forster-Caskey, Liam Millar, Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley.

Prediction

Portsmouth will be desperate to get back to winning ways and have some attackers that will cause Charlton’s defence some issues. However, the Addicks will be in confident mood and their new boys Millar and Stockley are eager to make an impression so there will be goals. Draw. 2-2.

Who will win?