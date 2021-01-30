Championship-linked Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert is closing in on a loan move to Strasbourg, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The right-back is expected to seal a return to France before the end of the transfer window.

Guilbert, who is 26 years old, has been a target for Cardiff City this month, as well as AFC Bournemouth, as per Football League, but is not staying in England.

The Frenchman has fallen out-of-favour at Villa Park this season and has made just two appearances in all competitions, both of which came in the League Cup.

Guilbert moved to Aston Villa in January 2019 and played 29 times for Dean Smith’s side last season to help them stay in the Premier League. However, he has lost his place this term to their summer signing Matty Cash.

The ex-France youth international started his career at Caen and has also played for the likes of AS Cherbourg and Bordeaux in the past.

He is now on his way back to Ligue 1 to join 1979 French title winners Strasbourg. They are currently the home to ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Matz Sels and former Sunderland defender Lamine Kone.

Both Cardiff and Bournemouth have been linked with Guilbert in this transfer window but will have to look elsewhere now if they still want a new full-back.

