MK Dons are interested in Walsall defender Zak Jules, according to the Telegraph journalist Mick McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Dons could look to sign the League Two man before the end of the transfer window on Monday.

Jules, who is 23 years old, is attracting plenty of interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid and it appears the Saddlers are facing a battle to keep hold of him. He has impressed since joining them in July 2019.

Championship trio Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have all been linked this month, as per Football Insider.



However, MK Dons have joined the chase to land him and it will be interesting to see if they can see off second tier interest to get him.

The ex-Scotland youth international started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks there. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Royals and was loaned out to Hemel Hempstead Town, Braintree Town and Motherwell as a youngster.

Jules left Reading on a permanent basis in 2017 and spent two years on the books at Shrewsbury Town. He had loan spells away from the Shrews at Barnet, Port Vale and Chesterfield.

He then had a one-year stint at Macclesfield Town before Walsall came calling.

Jules could be on the move again before the transfer window shuts and is not short of suitors.

Will Jules leave Walsall?