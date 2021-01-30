Nottingham Forest are set to sign James Garner from Manchester United, reports The Athletic’s Paul Taylor, with a deal possible today.

The 19-year-old started the season on loan at Watford. He made 20 Championship appearances for the Hornets without scoring, before news broke of mutual termination at Watford.

Nottingham Forest were being tipped alongside QPR to take Garner on loan for the remainder of the season. But now it looks like Forest have beaten the west London club to the signing.

Paul Taylor tweeted earlier today:

James Garner looking likely to be next through the door at #NFFC, on loan from Manchester United. Could get done today. But here’s a look at why short-term is just fine, this January at least. Hughton, transfers and what matters right now for Forest https://t.co/z5YExEcbod — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 30, 2021

Garner is likely to join on loan. Taylor’s acknowledgement of a ‘short-term’ deal suggests that Garner is coming in on loan from United as he remains a player held in high-regards by the club.

His Watford stint soured though – starting off well under Vladimir Ivic, Garner became a useful member of the side before the arrival of Xisco Munoz.

Under the Spaniard, Garner has made just two substitute appearances and it quickly became clear that he was no longer in Watford’s plans for this season.

Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest have managed to drag themselves out of the Championship relegation zone. After a contested start to life under the former Brighton boss, Forest are now in 20th-place of the table with a two point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

They’re by no means clear of relegation this season and Hughton will know that, having worked hard to bring in the likes of Filip Krovinovic this month, with another likely midfield addition in Garner.

The real problem for Forest lies up-front though – Hughton is leaving it late if he still intends on bringing in a striker this month, with the visit of Barnsley to contest in the Championship today.