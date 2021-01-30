Blackpool had their Oystons. Hull City have their Allams. Leeds United had Cellino.

Most fans can look at their owners/previous owners and shudder in revulsion. There is always someone there who was like a drunk at a party – an embarrassment.

For many Sheffield Wednesday fans, their bete noir is current owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday in decline – growing instability

It’s not about the position of the Owls in the table; well, not entirely. Being 23rd is not a place where fans want to see their side in a 24-club division.

Yet, there Wednesday are. Next-to-bottom and six points from safety. The players are getting some stick, that’s what disappointment does for you.

The results aren’t there in any real consistency. A look back to late November shows just three wins in 13 games alongside four draws and six losses.

10 of those games were under Tony Pulis whose 45-day tenure at the club saw him sacked by Chansiri with a W1D4L5 record. Rather than be dignified, Chansiri came out all guns blazing.

The Hillsborough hotseat has been vacant now for over a month since Pulis was dumped. Names have been linked and favourites pushed forward but no-one has been appointed.

One mentioned was former Wigan boss, Paul Cook. That isn’t going to happen. The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick reported that Cook baulked at the offer of a short-term deal to the end of the current campaign.

Again, that brought out Chansiri who, as per usual, was shooting from the hip and taking no prisoners. He came out calling Cook “unprofessional” which is something that drew derision from many Wednesday fans on Twitter.

More instability – Nixon comments present the stark reality of the situation

Last night it emerged that Sheffield Wednesday had not paid some of their players on time. Writing about this, the Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann said some players were facing this payment issue and “dealing with not being paid their full wages this month.”

Crann says that this isn’t the first time that players at the club earning more than £7,000-per-month have fallen short but he does stress that they always get paid in the end.

That alone was enough to have many fans, such as the one below, taking to Twitter to vent their spleens:

Players #swfc not been paid in full AGAIN….. Chansiri is a joke and yes I hope you are reading this…. Killing the club. — neilbartrop (@neilbartrop) January 29, 2021

It also led to some fans tagging Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter with their questions.

Two of those questions and tag, Nixon responded to with quoted retweets (below):

Be trying to sell a League One club if he doesn’t wake up soon. https://t.co/egIri6XXR0 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 29, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday lurch – a view

Those two quoted retweets from Nixon show just what it appears like from the outside looking in. It’s sad but they do.

There appears to be chronic instability at the club. The patchwork efforts on the pitch are representative of the bad needlework underpinning the club.

Owls fans are right to question just what is going on in S6 1SW and, especially so, what’s happening behind the scenes at their club.

To not have a new manager in place through the last chance to strengthen is beyond comprehension…almost. 32 days have passed since Pulis was unceremoniously shown the door – no one has come through it since.

You have to agree with Nixon that this really is “a joke” and that if Chansiri “doesn’t wake up soon” that League One football is almost a certainty – a sad, sad certainty.

Is Dejphon Chansiri really the root of all that is rotten at Sheffield Wednesday?