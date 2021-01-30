It’s been over a month since Sheffield Wednesday sacked Tony Pulis, and still the club is no closer to finding their third permanent manager of the season.

The Welshman’s sacking seems an age ago now. Since then, a lot has unfolded at Sheffield Wednesday – Erik Alonso has departed and owner Dejhon Chansiri has since ousted him in the press, as their managerial search seems to be heading backwards.

Reporting for The Athletic, Nancy Frostick has given an insight into the club’s ongoing managerial search, stating that long-term candidate Paul Cook is now ‘highly-unlikely’ to take the job after a short-term deal was said to be on the cards.

With Alonso’s departure, it’s brought Chris Coleman back into contention. Alonso’s fellow and now remaining adviser to Chansiri was said to be keen on Coleman amongst a host of other names, and Frostick goes on to mention how Coleman has been ‘sounded out’ by the board, but talks ‘have not progressed’.

It remains to be seen whether Coleman is keen on the job, after suggesting he might fancy a job abroad earlier in the week.

Coming into contention late on is former Chelsea and Barcelona no.2 Henk ten Cate. The Dutchman shot up into contention after Alonso’s departure and it’s a rumoured appointment that really hasn’t excited fans, but Frostick insists that Neil Thompson could still be handed the job until the end of the season.

Elsewhere at Hillsborough, Chansiri is said to be reconsidering a sporting director, with former Huddersfield Town technical director David Webb having been ‘approached’ by Wednesday.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is the visit of Preston North End in the Championship later today.