Bristol City have fended off reported interest from Stoke City, Watford and Reading to land Henri Lansbury, as per a report by Bristol Live.

The midfielder has joined the Robins on a deal until the end of the season after parting company with Aston Villa.

Lansbury, who is 30 years old, had plenty of clubs after him in the Championship including Stoke, Watford and Reading.

However, it is Bristol City who have been able to snap him up and he will be looking forward to getting some game time under his belt at Ashton Gate.

Lansbury is an experienced midfielder in the Football League and has racked up over 300 appearances in his career.

He played for Arsenal as a youngster and had loan spells away at Scunthorpe United, Norwich City, Watford and West Ham United before joining Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis in 2012.

Lansbury became a key player for the Reds and scored 33 goals in 150 games to earn a move to Aston Villa. He has been on the books at Villa Park for the past five years but has struggled for regular opportunities.

He wasn’t short of second tier interest when word broke out that he was available this month, but he will be sporting the red of Bristol City with Dean Holden’s side winning the chase for his signature.

They are in action today against Derby County at Pride Park.

Good signing for Bristol City?