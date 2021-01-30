Sunderland will not offload Will Grigg until they sign a replacement striker, reports Football Insider, after a week of speculation surrounding the 29-year-old.

Grigg is on the radar of all of Shrewsbury Town, MK Dons, Oxford United and recently joining, Fleetwood Town. Shrewsbury are the team said to ‘leading the race’ after the club had agreed an initial deal in principle to sign the striker on loan before Monday’s deadline.

Now though, Football Insider reports that Lee Johnson wants to find a replacement striker before offloading Grigg, leaving his immediate future in uncertainty.

The ex-Wigan Athletic hotshot has fallen right down the pecking order since joining Sunderland midway through the 218/19 campaign.

In 49 league games for the Black Cats, Grigg has managed just five goals having not scored in any of his nine League One outings this season.

It’d led to his speculation surrounding his future at the club. Contracted at The Stadium of Light until 2022, a summer transfer (or loan with a view-to-buy) could now be the more realistic outcome, with Lee Johnson not wanting to risk a striker shortage in the second-half of this season.

As for the likes of Shrewsbury, Sunderland’s U-turn will come as a huge blow – Grigg remains a hailed Football League striker and one that could well do a job elsewhere in League One, or even in League Two.

Whether or not Johnson will have time to recruit a striker in the coming 72 hours remains to be seen, if not unlikely. But it looks as though he’ll give it a go, with reducing the club’s enormous wage budget high on his agenda.