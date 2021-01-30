Aberdeen want to sign Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

The Dons have made him their ‘top target’ between now and the end of the transfer window.

League One duo Sunderland and MK Dons have both seen offers rejected for the in-demand forward over the past couple of days.

Aberdeen are now looking to fend off English competition to sign him before the transfer deadline on Monday. They see him as the ideal replacement for Birmingham City-bound Sam Cosgrove, who they are receiving a fee of around £2 million for.

Stewart, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at Ross County in the summer and they could sell him for a fee in this window to avoid losing him for nothing.

Stewart has been a key player for Ross County over the past couple of years and has scored 28 goals in 82 appearances for the Staggies in all competitions to date.

He has also played for the likes of Albion Rovers, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic.

Sunderland and MK Dons will have to cough up more money if they are serious about luring him down the border from Scotland and face some competition from Aberdeen now.

It may be the case that Stewart fancies a crack in the Football League but no one has met his price tag as of yet which could see Derek McInness’ side swoop in.

