Josh King is expected to stay at Bournemouth in this transfer window, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.01.21, 23.09).

The Cherries boss Jason Tindall said that the Norway international is sticking around for the rest of the season.

King, who is 29 years old, has been on the radar of the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Fulham this month, as reported by The Sun, but appears to be staying in the Championship.

The attacker has made 14 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions this season and has scored three goals.

King is out of contract at the end of the season and his long-term future with the promotion hopefuls remains to be up in the air.

Tindall has said: “He [King] said to me today that he’s staying here until the end of the season. That’s great news for us and I’m sure Josh will be looking to do extremely well for us from now until the end of the season.”

King joined Bournemouth in 2015 and has chipped in with in 50 goals in all competitions over the past five years. He will now be looking to play a part in their push for an immediate return to the top flight during the second half of the season.

He has previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers and can finally start solely focusing on his football at Bournemouth this season as opposed to speculation linking him with a return to the Premier League.

