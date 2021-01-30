Millwall have had a seven-figure bid rejected for Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Lions have seen their opening offer of around £1 million rebuffed by the Scottish Premiership side.

Gary Rowett has identified the highly-rated Scotsman as someone who would bolster his backline. However, the Championship outfit will have to fork out more money if they are to lure him down to England.

Porteous, who is 21 years old, has established himself as a key player for Hibs over the past few years and they value him more than £1 million.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international has risen up through their youth ranks and has made 77 appearances in his career for them to date, scoring seven goals.

Millwall see him as an ideal long-term option and Hibs are facing a battle to keep him at Easter Road this winter. It will be interesting to see if the London make another move between now and the end of the window on Monday.

It has been a quiet month at the Den so far but Porteous would be a shrewd signing for the Lions if they were able to strike a deal to get him. He is highly regarded by Hibs though and they will need to cough up more money.

Will Millwall get Porteous?