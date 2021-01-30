Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has broken his silence on the departure of Erik Alonso this week, discrediting that the Spaniard was ever ‘officially’ working as an adviser for the club.

Alonso was said to be one or two advisers working alongside Chansiri in their hunt for a third permanent manager of the season.

Alonso though would announce his departure from the club on social media earlier in the week, posting:

Speaking to Examiner Live yesterday, Chansiri said of Alonso:

“Erik has never been an official adviser. Whoever has worked with the club, no one has tried to go out on social media to talk with the fans and media and try to make themselves look important and big.

“It is strange. He has never been official so how is he going to resign?”

Alonso’s departure is said to boil down to the managerial race – the Spaniard was chasing the likes of Paul Cook among others, and Amadeu Paixao was looking at Chris Coleman and a whole other separate list of managerial candidates.

“My people have told me that he [Alonso] was the second advisor to Amadeu [Paixao],” continued Chansiri.

“I want to say that Amadeu is an official adviser but he has never gone out to talk with fans on social media or anywhere else.

“People listen to him [Alonso] because he tries to say good things to the fans on social media so they can like him.

“I told him a long time ago that he messes with a lot of things, creating a lot of trouble for the club so I think that we should not work together. I told him he needs to show more respect and do things in a professional way to work for us.

“He came back to me to say sorry and asked me to give him another chance. I told him that we couldn’t trust him.”

Later yesterday evening, Alonso was back on Twitter to comment on Chansiri’s interview regarding his departure, sharing this message online:

I am aware of the interview which the owner of Sheffield Wednesday gave today. I do not want to at this stage turn this into a saga so for now will not be formally responding. When the time is right I will give my side of the story with proof. — Erik Alonso (@Eralwbd) January 29, 2021

Alonso seems confident of hitting back at Chansiri ‘when the time is right’. What evidence he might bring out to support his claims is yet to be seen and whether or not Chansiri will be weary of what’s coming remains likewise, with both sides giving different accounts of what’s occurred in the past few weeks.

Interestingly though, Alonso claims he doesn’t want to turn this situation into a ‘saga’ – if what’s been going on at Sheffield Wednesday isn’t already a saga for the ages, then what is?

It proves a complete lack of acknowledgement for the severity of the situation that’s unfolding. Life-long Sheffield Wednesday fans are on the verge of falling out of love with their club all together, and all because of the off-field controversies that’s beset Sheffield Wednesday since Chansiri’s arrival back in 2015.

The lack of trust between fan and club has never been lower, and it’s no better summed up in their response to Examiner Live’s Dom Howson after Chansiri was interviewed yesterday. A reporter who fans have long looked towards for cutting and trustworthy information is now being blasted for his apparent liking and backing for Chansiri.

Sheffield Wednesday is a club in serious turmoil and it’s about time the owners, and those working to secure the club’s long and short-term future deemed it to be so. Farcical doesn’t come close to describing the revelations of this season and should it all end in tears, it could well be the end of Sheffield Wednesday as we know it.