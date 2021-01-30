Birmingham City are going back in with a £2.25 million bid for Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The Blues are keen to lure the attacker to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, only joined Hibs last summer but has scored 13 goals in all competitions for them this season.

Read: Birmingham City looking to beat Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday to sign centre-forward

Birmingham have clinched the £2 million signing of Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove and are eager to raid Scotland once more before the deadline on Monday.

Hibs are believed to value Nisbet at around the £3 million mark so the Blues have fallen short of his price tag so far. However, Aitor Karanka’s side are poised to go back in for him again and try and tempt the Edinburgh outfit into cashing in.

Birmingham have struggled for goals this season but are making a real go of it to boost their attacking options.

Read: Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town want Sunderland striker

Nisbet could be a useful acquisition for the Midlands club if they are able to strike a deal for him. He would give them more depth and competition in attacking areas and has proven he can score goals in Scotland.

Before his move to Easter Road in the last transfer window, Nisbet had a spell at Dunfermline Athletic and fired 23 goals in 32 games for them. He has also played for the likes of Partick Thistle, Ayr United, Dumbarton and Raith Rovers.

Will Birmingham get Nisbet?