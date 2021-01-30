Manchester United’s James Garner has seen his loan stay at Watford cut short, with the 19-year-old ‘likely’ to join either Nottingham Forest or QPR.

The 19-year-old joined Watford on a season-long loan at the start of the campaign. Having made his Premier League debut for Manchester United last season, hopes were high surrounding Garner upon his Championship loan.

In 20 Championship appearances though, Garner failed to score and failed to impress incoming manager Xisco Munoz, who’d handed Garner just two substitute appearances since he replaced Vladimir Ivic last month.

Now, The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal reports that Garner has seen his loan deal mutually terminated:

#WatfordFC #MUFC transfer news As per this morning’s update James Garner’s loan has been mutually terminated due to limited chances. Likely onward loan elsewhere in Champs (#QPR & #NFFC options). Opens up space/budget for another midfielder to come in to VR. @TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 29, 2021

Either Nottingham Forest or QPR look set to bring in Garner for the second-half of the season, and for both sides it would be a keen addition.

Despite a fairly average showing at Watford, Garner remains a player held in high-regards by Manchester United and the midfielder will be gunning to prove to his parent club that he can hack it in the Championship.

Nottingham Forest have been in the market for a striker all month. Chris Hughton though seems to keep bolstering other positions and Garner looks like another who’d fit that bill.

Having seen Flip Krovinovic join on loan, Garner’s addition might be seen as a back-up one and so United might not be so keen on him going to the City Ground.

QPR meanwhile were in desperate need of a central midfielder following Tom Carroll’s injury, and Mark Warburton has since filled that void with Stefan Johansen.

Garner then looks likely to be filling another spot on the bench should he join either Forest or QPR. But he could yet work his way into starting contention and prove to the likes of Munoz and Watford fans that he’s a player worthy of playing in the Championship.