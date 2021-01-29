Sheffield Wednesday are a club in crisis and it is not a pretty thing to sit back and watch.

They are languishing near the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, sitting 23rd in the pile and six points from safety.

Every loss, every point dropped and every bad performance now becomes critical with the Owls past the halfway stage of their season.

Instability building on instability – Wednesday problem

All divisions, at all times, have bad clubs – whipping boys so-to-speak. Wednesday aren’t really anyone’s whipping boys but they are getting regularly whipped.

It’s not really fair to point the finger of blame too squarely at those players on the pitch going through the motions. Yes, they deserve the criticism but the problems run much deeper than that.

There is a distinct lack of stability at the club and the management of the players is indicative of that. This isn’t a poke and a dig at Neil Thompson, far from it. It’s not even a dig at the two managers that Wednesday have burned through this season.

It’s that situation, though. Wednesday have gone through two managers this season. First to go was Garry Monk; sacked in November after 14 months at the helm.

That brought in former Middlesbrough and Stoke City man Tony Pulis. His tenure was short – just 10 games and 45 days before club owner Dejphon Chansiri brought down the axe.

It’s 32 days since Sheffield Wednesday have had a permanent manager in charge of playing affairs at the South Yorkshire club. Names have been mentioned and favourites have risen and fallen.

Still, the vacancy remains unfilled. The Athletic’s Nancy Frostick wrote that ex-Wigan boss Paul Cook had turned down an offer of a short-term, until-the-end-of-the-season deal to take over.

That story hit the public domain and brought Chansiri out with all guns blazing, calling Cook “unprofessional.” Chansiri was also out in a similar manner when Pulis was sacked.

Forget instability – Wednesday continue to lurch along

For many Wednesday fans, there lies the problem – Dejphon Chansiri. However, there are other issues at the club at this time; one hitting the press earlier just compounds the situation at the club.

The Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann reports that, yet again, the players are facing a payment issue and “dealing with not being paid their full wages this month.”

He says that this isn’t the first time that players at the club earning more than £7,000-per-month have fallen short but he does stress that they always get paid in the end.

Yet, for many Wednesday fans on Twitter, it’s just indicative of the decline of the club and many are not happy.

Livid Sheffield Wednesday fans take to Twitter and instability grows

Players #swfc not been paid in full AGAIN….. Chansiri is a joke and yes I hope you are reading this…. Killing the club. — neilbartrop (@neilbartrop) January 29, 2021

Stopped watching. The club have lost the fan base. Not forever as I’ll always be an owl but until serious change happens that’s it. I’m done. — superjeans 🦉 (@superjeans) January 29, 2021

Can't help but think we might actually have been off under Geoff Sheard's leadership#swfc — www.owlstalk.co.uk (@Owlstalk) January 29, 2021

7pm: Chansiri: "Paul Cook is unprofessional" 9pm: @YesWeCrann : "Sheffield Wednesday players not paid again"#swfc — Not Really Nigel Short (@nigel_short) January 29, 2021

We #swfc have to change or we will go down #swfc — Jim Hope 1867 (@SheffieldGrad) January 29, 2021

Getting fed up of seeing Chansiri dis-crediting everyone who leaves the club.

If they're so bad, why did HE hire them!!

He's either not telling the truth or he is and he's a really bad judge of character. #SWFC — Richard Cotton (@richiecotton5) January 29, 2021

Chansiri having the nerve to call someone unprofessional 😂😂😂 What a bizarre little man #swfc — Geoff SWFC (@GeoffSWFC) January 29, 2021

my 1st ever love is slowly dwindling day by day #swfc — Wesley Hill (@wezhill84) January 29, 2021

I appreciate that a lot of people live and breathe #swfc more than me, however, It still hurts as to what is going on at this great old club, its embarrassing, my Dad would be turning in his grave, please #Chansiri #SheffieldWednesday just do the basics right — John Staniforth (@StaniforthJohn) January 29, 2021