Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has said that he is unsure whether Duane Holmes will be ready to make his second debut for the club against Stoke City this weekend.

The Terriers welcome Stoke to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon on a five-match losing run since the beginning of the year.

While results on the field have not delivered so far in 2021, Huddersfield have taken decisive action in the transfer market with five new signings made in the January window.

Experienced centre-back Richard Keogh, from Milton Keynes Dons, and Newcastle United winger Rolando Aarons have been joined by young attackers Danny Grant and Sorba Thomas, from Bohemians and Boreham Wood respectively.

READ: ‘The manager was right’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to departing midfielder’s comments

Their most recent addition has brought midfielder Holmes back to the club where his career began, joining for an undisclosed fee from Derby County.

The United States international progressed through the ranks in West Yorkshire and made 26 appearances for Huddersfield before departing in 2016.

He will hope to add to that tally quickly now he is back at the club, but having only begun training on Wednesday it is not certain what role he will play in Saturday’s meeting with Stoke.

Speaking in his pre-match conference ahead of the tie, Terriers boss Corberan told the media of the prospect of Holmes starting: “We don’t know. We will train (Friday afternoon) and see how training goes.

“He has worked now two days with the group. He is a player that was making enough training before he arrived here, he has the habit of training, but at the same time he doesn’t have the same habits as the team he now has to play (for), because he’s only worked two days with the team and this will be his third day.

“In the two days he’s trained he hasn’t been able to work with the players who were in the first 11 (in Tuesday night’s defeat at Bristol City), because the day after the Bristol game was recovery for them. Today is going to be the most important day with all the squad.”

Besides the potential inclusion of Holmes, Corberan expects to have the same squad available to him as he did in midweek.

Jonathan Hogg has missed the past three matches with a hip injury and the visit of Stoke comes too soon for him, but the midfielder returned to training on Friday and will be a full part of the squad next week.

READ: Huddersfield Town player ‘training with Portsmouth’ ahead of switch

“The progress of Hogg is positive progression,” said Corberan. “Today (Friday) he will have his first training session as part of the group. He will not be involved with the squad tomorrow because his recovery is not full yet, but we expect that he will have a normal week next week.”

Striker Danny Ward will also miss out again this weekend, but he is expected to next week complete his recovery from the calf injury which saw him miss the Bristol City clash.

“He continues with he same process of recovery,” the Spanish boss said of Ward. “We think we have can have him at the beginning of next week.

“Today I was speaking with the medical staff about him and maybe we have a delay of two or three days.”