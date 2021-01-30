Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is confident of bringing an attacking player to the Championship club before Monday’s transfer deadline, while two players are set to depart.

The Millers are believed to have a particular target in mind as their final addition of this transfer window.

They have so far only brought in one new face, signing wing-back Ryan Giles on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s home tie against Swansea City, Warne revealed that he was close to getting a second deal over the line.

“I’m hopeful of getting possibly one more in, we earmarked a midfielder or a centre-forward,” the Millers boss said.

“We have five midfielders for four positions and I think we could do with another pair of legs in there because they put so much effort into games, so to think they can play 90 minutes every game for the next three months is optimistic, so I think we need an extra body to help them out.”

Shaun MacDonald, Ben Wiles, Jamie Lindsay, Matt Crooks and Dan Barlaser are those aforementioned midfielders, though Warne has not often had all five available to him, with MacDonald only recently returning from injury and Barlaser currently self-isolating.

As a result, an extra player would be of great help as Warne builds a squad ready for the relegation battle to come for Rotherham in the second half of the season.

Although the squad remains small, Warne is still looking to make further outgoing moves happen before the window slams shut at the beginning of next week.

“I think two will be on their way out, one permanently and one on loan,” he said in his press conference. “I think that will take us to around 24 players in the squad.”

Defender Curtis Tilt is believed to be one of those who could move on in the next few days, having played just once for the Millers since signing from Blackpool last January.

The 29-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan Athletic and has been linked with a return to the League One side.

Jamie Proctor could also be heading out the door, a week after the striker was recalled from a loan spell in League Two with Newport County.

According to the Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis, several clubs are interested in securing the services of the 28-year-old, who has scored only two league goals in more than three years at the New York Stadium.