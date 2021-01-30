Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene has suffered a major injury setback that will keep him on the sidelines longer than expected.

The 23-year-old has been out since the end of September following knee surgery, but was expected to make his return for the Championship club soon.

However, a fresh setback means that Ogbene, who joined the Millers from Brentford in 2019, will be out for a longer period of time.

Speaking to the media ahead of the visit of promotion-chasing Swansea City to Rotherham tomorrow, manager Paul Warne delivered the grim news.

“I’m afraid it is bad news on Chieo,” he said. His knee blew up this week, he’s seen the surgeon and it looks like he’s back with the specialist today.

“This means he’s under review and we’ll have more clarity in the next week or so on the extent of the setback, but he will be out for longer than originally expected which is a massive blow.

“It is a massive blow for the squad, as well as the poor kid. He’s been through a lot of rehab for his injury and he’s pretty heartbroken at the moment.

“We thought he was going to be back by the end of January, but it unfortunately isn’t good news. As ever though, he has our full support and love.”

It is a significant blow not only to the player but the team as well, with Rotherham in the midst of a tight relegation battle.

Warne’s men are currently two points from safety, but have two games in hand on the three sides immediately above them in the table.

They also have momentum following an excellent 3-0 win away at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night, which followed another crucial win on the road at Derby County the previous week.

Until Ogbene’s setback, things had been looking brighter on the injury front too, with defender Clark Robertson and midfielder Shaun MacDonald recently making their returns from long-term injuries.

Kieran Sadlier is expected to be the next back, and Warne revealed the progress of the winger as he closes in on a return from ankle ligament damage.

“Kieran Sadlier is doing okay,” he said. “He still gets a little bit of pain in his ankle, he’ll train on the grass today.”

Rotherham will also be without midfielder Dan Barlaser for their Swansea assignment, as he remains in self-isolation having missed the victory at Middlesbrough.

However, forward Florian Jozefzoon is back training with the squad after being absent from the last couple of matches through illness.

Matt Crooks, who has starred recently in support of striker Michael Smith with three goals in the Millers’ past two games, is also fit for the match after a calf concern.