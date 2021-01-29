Anthony Gordon is a young player who is looking to make the grade at Premier League side Everton.

He has already taken big steps towards achieving that. After earning his stripes in the youth ranks at the club, he’s making strides towards the Toffees first-team squad.

In order that his development doesn’t stagnate, the Merseysiders are thought ready to loan him out.

That thought has triggered a degree of interest amongst Championship sides – something that Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas picks up on in more detail (tweet – below)

Who is Anthony Gordon?

Anthony Gordon is a 19-year-old, Liverpool-born left-sided winger. He has been at Everton since signing schoolboy forms with them.

He’s battled through the youth ranks at the club and has worked his way into contention with the senior squad at Goodison.

He featured heavily for the Under-18s, making 31 appearances that repaid 16 goals and five assists. Similarly, he’s also turned out for the Under-23s, featuring 28 times for them whilst scoring eight goals and adding five assists.

He’s also featured in 20 appearances for the first-team at Everton, seven of those coming this season. Alongside three Premier League appearances, Gordon has enjoyed success in cup competitions.

In the Carabao Cup, he’s scored three goals (two vs Salford; one vs Fleetwood) and has added an assist (vs Rotherham) in the FA Cup. In the Premier League itself, he has turned out against Southampton, Leicester City and Sheffield United – also featuring on the bench seven times.

Sky Sports Thomas – Championship interest revealed

Earlier snippets came through, from the likes of Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor on Twitter, that there was Championship interest.

The following from Thomas adds colour and depth to that earlier tweet:

Here’s the position of the three clubs that Thomas mentions in his tweet and what Gordon would be looking at if he joined them.

Bournemouth

Relegated from the Premier League last season, the Cherries are chugging away at the right end of the table this time around. They currently sit 6th in the table on 42 points. That puts them three clear of 7th place Middlesbrough and only five behind Swansea in 2nd. Bringing Gordon in would add a degree of firepower to an already potent outfit led by the 10 goals of Dominic Solanke with seven added by Junior Stanislas and five from Arnaut Groeneveld.

Blackburn

Blackburn sit four places behind Bournemouth in the Championship standings. They are in 10th position and have 36 points to their name. They have Adam Armstrong firing up top with 16 goals under his belt. Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott is on fire behind him with four goals and eight assists. Youngster Gordon would join a club that has the potential to push on for a play-off place under wily manager Tony Mowbray.

Preston North End

The Lilywhites sit a single place below their Lancashire rivals, Blackburn. They too have 36 points but are 14 goals worse off than Tony Mowbray’s men. Scott Sinclair is their leading scorer with eight goals and is ably assisted by Tom Barkhuizen with four to his name. A quartet of players below him have three goals to their name, including Irish duo Alan Browne and Sean Maguire.