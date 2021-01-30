Barnsley will have the same squad available for this weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest, but defender Aapo Halme is closing in on a return to action.

The Reds travel to the City Ground on Saturday on the back of their first Championship point of 2021 in midweek at home to Cardiff City.

Their injury list has cleared up in recent weeks but they remain without three defenders, although Ben Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Finnish defender Halme will soon be back in contention though, with head coach Valerien Ismael revealing that he has progressed well in his recovery.

After fracturing a toe in December, the former Leeds United man’s absence has been prolonged by a muscular injury, but he could be back training at the beginning of next week.

“With Aapo, we hope he can train next week,” Ismael told The72. “It’s a good feeling for the moment. Day-by-day he improves his fitness, his confidence, and it’s a good thing.”

The news is less good, however, for fellow centre-back Liam Kitching, who is yet to make his debut for Barnsley since signing from Forest Green Rovers earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has struggled with a groin injury since making the move to Oakwell and Ismael said that his recovery “will take some more weeks”.

The Reds chief added: “We had a bad situation in training. The (progress) was good but he came back and after one training (session) it was still painful, that’s why we took the decision to take the pressure off.

“For sure the pressure (was) on the player, he wants to play, he wants to show his quality, but we have to take care of him and now we give him chance to build again, to recover the injury first, the groin injury, and after to try and come back (into the team).”

Another defender, Jordan Williams, made his return to the Barnsley squad on Wednesday night, though he was an unused substitute in the Cardiff tie.

Williams has twice suffered injury setbacks shortly after returning to play, first with a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury and more recently with another unspecified problem, and as a result has made just two appearances off the bench since Ismael took charge.

As a result, the coach is taking no risks at all with the 21-year-old, who would only play a maximum of “10-15 minutes” off the bench if involved at Forest.

“Fingers crossed with Jordan Williams, it’s always the same situation,” said Ismael. “We will see, we have to integrate him now. He needs to train, to stay stable, and don’t drop back in such a situation.

“We have to protect him, but at the same time we have to give him some time to play. But we will have a lot of games in February, then we will have the possibility to integrate him.”

Against Cardiff, Ismael stuck with the team that beat Norwich City in the FA Cup, including retaining Brad Collins between the posts, and he said he would do the same again tomorrow with first-choice Jack Walton remaining on the bench.

“We have in that position to excellent goalkeepers in the Championship,” he said. “Now it was a feeling that Brad can receive his chance to play, two or three times in a row, and after we can judge him. He has our confidence, he has the support from Jack, and this is what we want to see.”