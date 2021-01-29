Hull City are looking to bring in a new left-back before the end of the transfer window on Monday.

An injury to Brandon Fleming has forced the Tigers to delve back into the market for some competition and depth, as per a report by Hull Live.

Here are three options they could pursue-

Josh Tymon, Stoke City

He is a target for fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town, according to the Shropshire Star, but could Hull try and lure him back to his hometown club?

Tymon, who is 21 years old, left the East Yorkshire club in 2017 for Stoke but is now being allowed to leave on loan before the end of the month. He could do a job competing with Callum Elder for the left-back spot for the remainder of the season.

Josh Earl, Preston North End

He has played just five games in the league for Preston this term and is an option for Grant McCann. The 22-year-old crossed paths with City right-back Josh Emmanuel on loan at Bolton Wanderers in the last campaign.

Earl has also spent time on loan at Ipswich Town last season so is no stranger to playing in League One.

Matt Penney, Sheffield Wednesday

The Tigers could also look into the possibility of bringing the Owls’ academy graduate to the KCOM Stadium. Penney has previously had loan spells away from Hillsborough at Bradford City, Mansfield Town and St Pauli.

Penney has struggled for game time this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Who would you want City fans?