Birmingham City want to sign Hibernian attacker Kevin Nisbet, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The Blues have made an offer of around £2 million for the Scottish Premiership man.

It is expected to be a busy end to the transfer window for Aitor Karanka’s side and they are also looking to tie up a deal to sign Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove.

Nisbet, who is 23 years old, is also on their radar. Sunderland have been after him this month, as per a report by the Chronicle Live, whilst The News reported that Portsmouth wanted him in the last transfer window.

He ended up joining Hibs in the summer from Dunfermline Athletic and has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Nisbet has been in fine form over the past few seasons. He scored 34 goals for Raith Rovers two years ago in the Scottish League One before firing 23 goals in 32 games for Dunfermline in the Championship in the last campaign.

He started his career at Partick Thistle and broke into their first-team as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact in front of goal and was loaned out to East Stirlingshire, Ayr United and Dumbarton.

Nisbet left Partick in 2018 and has since worked his way back up.

Birmingham fans will be glued to social media over the next couple of days with plenty of transfer activity expected.

Will Birmingham get Nisbet?