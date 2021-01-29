According to the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City are set to secure the signing of free agent goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The former Aston Villa man is set to arrive at Carrow Road as Daniel Farke looks to add to his goalkeeping department.

Tim Krul has spent time on the sidelines this season and now, Michael McGovern is set to miss the rest of the season. The Northern Irishman has suffered a major hamstring injury, meaning youngster Daniel Barden made the bench for the Canaries’ win over Bristol City at the weekend.

A proposed deal for Nyland will reportedly be sealed before the transfer window ends on Monday. As a free agent, Norwich are under no pressure to secure a deal immediately.

However, if a deal is completed over the weekend, the 30-year-old could be available for their midweek clash with Millwall.

The free-agent will come in to add some much-needed competition and cover to Farke’s ranks. Nyland has experience of Championship football, playing in 23 second-tier games in his time with Aston Villa.

However, he was released last year after falling down the pecking order at Villa Park

Across all competitions, the Norwegian shot-stopper played in 36 games in his time with Villa. In the process, he kept nine clean sheets and played a role in their promotion-winning 2017/18 campaign before injury brought an end to his season.

Prior to moving to England, Nyland played in his home country for IL Hodd and Molde. His form then earned him a move to German side FC Ingolstadt. He has also notched up 29 appearances for Norway’s international side since making his debut in November 2013.

Happy with the proposed signing of Nyland?