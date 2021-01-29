Anthony Gordon is a player who Everton regard very highly. He is also a player who they are said to be looking to develop further.

The England Under-20 international has come up through the ranks at the Merseyside club and there is a line of thought that he could be about to be loaned out.

Interest in him is said to exist from Championship sides although one side who won’t be after acquiring his services are Bristol City.

Everton winger Gordon – Championship interest – not Robins

News that Gordon could soon be on a temporary move from the Toffeemen is hinted at in the following tweet from Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor:

As per reports elsewhere, understand #BristolCity are working on a deal to bring in Henri Lansbury on loan from #AVFC. City not one of the clubs in for Anthony Gordon who may leave on loan this window with Championship interest. More on @bristolcitylive soon. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 29, 2021

MacGregor was ostensibly tweeting about Bristol City interest in Aston Villa’s forgotten man Henri Lansbury.

Whilst the Robins are interested in Lansbury, MacGregor goes out of his way to distance them from any interest in Everton youngster Gordon.

Who is Anthony Gordon?

That said, he does say in his tweet (above) that there is “Championship interest” in the Everton youngster.

Gordon is a product of the youth system at the Merseyside club, having been with them since he was a youngster.

Not only has the youngster featured heavily for the Under-18s (31 games/16 goals/five assists) and Under-23s (28 games/eight goals/five assists) but he also has valuable first-team experience.

This season has seen him feature seven times for the first team with three of these appearances being in the Premier League. He’s been more successful in the cup competitions with three assists in the Carabao Cup and one in the FA Cup.

Should Everton make a decision to let Gordon go out on loan for the rest of the season, it would likely spark a lot of Championship interest. According to MacGregor, it won’t be coming from Bristol City, though.

