Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael has reiterated his confidence in signing a new striker before the transfer window closes, but has admitted it may have to be a loan move.

Ismael had made clear in recent weeks that he wants to bring another forward to the Championship club before the January window ends on Monday.

Barnsley have made two additions so far in this window, signing defender Liam Kitching from Forest Green Rovers and Norwich City forward Carlton Morris, both on permanent deals.

But Luke Thomas’ loan exit to Ipswich Town means that he would still like another player to come to Oakwell, and Ismael is sure he will get it even if it comes down to deadline day.

“It’s a fight, it’s a really difficult market,” he told The72. “It’s complicated because teams struggle with finances and you have to find a solution. To get a player on loan is not the best situation, we try to find a good solution but we are on the way.

“(CEO) Dane Murphy is working very hard and we spoke yesterday with a short update. We try everything to get the player we want and we will see what happens in the next few days, but it will be a fight to the second.

“If I don’t get a striker, I will have to play as a striker! We need a striker and we’ll fight. I’m positive, I trust in Dane Murphy, I know he’ll give everything, like we play (he’ll give the same) intensity in the transfer market. That’s why I’m positive I am looking forward for the next three days that we can find a solution.

Pressed on that possibility of a loan signing instead of a permanent one, Ismael added: “We will see what the better thing is. We have to think about us, what we can do, what is possible.

“For sure we force more to getting our own players, or on loan with the possibility to buy the player. But we will see what we need in the negotiations, it’s all about finding the right solution for Barnsley.”

One player who has been linked with a move to the Reds is Wigan Athletic’s young forward Kyle Joseph, and Ismael confirmed that the 19-year-old is among the club’s targets, but is not the only one on his list.

“I am confident because we don’t have only one player, we have a few names on our list,” said the Reds boss. “We work from the front, we have number one, number two, number three. I will be happy with all the names.

“It’s a name (Joseph) among our list. We will see what happens. It’s not the only one.”

On the outgoings front, Ismael said that he was “very confident” of keeping all of his first-team players at the club, amidst speculation surrounding the future of captain Alex Mowatt in particular.

One more fringe player has secured a loan move away from the club, however, with Isaac Christie-Davies joining Slovakian side DAC on loan for the rest of the season.

The midfielder will link up with manager Bernd Storck, who he worked with during a loan spell at Belgian side Club Brugge last season.

Christie-Davies joined Barnsley from Liverpool last September but the 23-year-old is yet to make an appearance, making the bench three times.

There could yet be more players going out on loan before the window shuts, with Austrian forward Patrick Schmidt also likely to be looking for game time.

Ismael said: “Everything could happen until Monday. We know that some players need to play, our young players need to play.”