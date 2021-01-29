Barnsley midfielder Isaac Christie-Davies will spend the rest of the season on loan at Slovakian outfit DAC.

The 19-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Championship club since signing from Liverpool last September.

Christie-Davies will be reuniting with a former manager in Bernd Storck, who he worked under last year during a loan spell at Belgian side Cercle Brugge.

Injury meant he didn’t play in his time there, with his only professional appearance so far coming for Liverpool in their EFL Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa last season.

Christie-Davies will hope to get more games under his belt during his time in Slovakia with DAC, who are currently in second place in the top-flight Super Liga behind Slovan Bratislava.

He has only appeared on the bench three times since his transfer to Oakwell, and Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael said that he simply needed to play matches.

“It was not easy for him because he came back from an injury,” the Reds head coach told The72.

“He needs to play, to develop his physicality. The first thing for sure is to play, to get the rhythm to get the confidence back, this is the reason why it’s good for him to come back with more confidence.

“But he has a great mentality, he is a good guy, and he needs to play. We need to help him to find a solution and give him a real chance to compete for a place in the first team.”

Ismael also suggested that he may not be the last player to move out on loan in the January transfer window, with Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt another player who is struggling for game time.

“Everything is open,” he said. “Everything could happen until Monday. We know that some players need to play, our young players need to play.

“With the other guys, we will see what happens. We have three days until Monday, and it will be an intense three days for us.”

Christie-Davies is the fourth Barnsley player to secure a loan move away from Barnsley this month.

Fringe fowards Luke Thomas and Elliot Simoes will both spend the rest of the season with League One clubs having failed to become regular fixtures since Ismael took charge at Oakwell.

Thomas has moved to Ipswich Town, while Simoes has made the shorter move to South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

In addition, Under-23s winger Dan Bramall will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at League Two side Barrow to gain professional experience.

The only other players lost in this window are midfielder Matty James, who returned to Leicester City following a loan spell and is now at Championship rivals Coventry City, and the released Mike Bahre.