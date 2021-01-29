Watford loan man James Garner could return to Manchester United, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Levethal on Twitter.

#WatfordFC transfer update Garner may return to #MUFC due to limited chances, QPR interest in loan. Want midfielder before deadline, Siliki distant, still interest in Grimes (but unlikely) others on PL fringes (Nakamba, Delph) potentials@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/N3jwuW8C37 — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) January 29, 2021

The midfielder may be recalled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before the end of the transfer window.

Garner, who is 19 years old, is on the radar of fellow Championship side QPR and could make the switch.

He has made 20 appearances in the league for the Hornets in all competitions this season but is not guaranteed regular first-team football.

QPR have identified him as someone to boost their midfield options for the second-half of the season and he could potentially get more game time with Mark Warburton’s side.

Garner has risen up through the youth ranks with Manchester United and has been a key player for the Red Devils at youth levels so far in his career.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was handed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Solskjaer’s side.

He was loaned to Watford to get more experience under his belt in the last transfer window but could now return to his parent club. Could QPR swoop in and land him before the deadline on Monday?

