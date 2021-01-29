According to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 29.1.21, 14:27), AFC Bournemouth are among a ‘clutch’ of Championship sides eyeing a loan deal for Everton starlet Anthony Gordon.

The Toffees youngster has been linked with a Championship loan move over the course of the window.

Earlier this month, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End were both said keen on Gordon. However, it was clarified that the Ewood Park club were ‘not actively pursuing’ a deal for the 19-year-old.

Now, fresh claims have emerged linking another Championship side with the young attacker.

According to Sky Sports, the Everton academy graduate is being eyed up by promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

The report states that his future hinges on Brazilian winger Bernard’s situation. Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are rumoured to be showing interest in the 28-year-old winger and, if Bernard stays, Gordon could see a loan switch sanctioned.

The Cherries are not the only side credited with interest in Gordon. Fellow promotion contenders Norwich City and Brentford are said keen on the Everton starlet, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle for his signature should a move be given the green light.

The 19-year-old has become a part of Everton’s senior side under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance. He featured heavily for the Goodison Park outfit in the second half of last season, playing in all of their last 10 Premier League games.

Overall, the Liverpool-born starlet has played 20 times for the Toffees’ senior side, laying on five assists.

