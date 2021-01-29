As per a report from the Shropshire Star, Luton Town man Brendan Galloway’s move to Shrewsbury Town was called off after late medical checks.

The 24-year-old was set to link up with the Shrews on loan, only for a deal to fall through late on.

Galloway has remained with Luton Town and now, insight into why the move to New Meadow has emerged.

According to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury’s physio decided a deal was ‘not in the best interests of the club’.

The former West Brom and Sunderland man had been lined up as a replacement for veteran Charlie Daniels, who left to join Portsmouth when his Shrewsbury stay came to an end.

An 18-month contract had been agreed between the League One side and the former Everton man.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones confirmed the team are keen to offload Galloway but with his Shrewsbury move falling through, they will have to find a new suitor for the 24-year-old. The Hatters are at risk of losing Galloway for nothing in the summer, with his deal expiring this summer.

It will be interesting to see if any other club comes in with an offer for the left-back before the window ends.

Since moving to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2019, the ex-England youth international has played in only six games.

Injury problems have hampered Galloway’s time with the Hatters, with his only appearance this season coming in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Reading.