Henri Lansbury has become Aston Villa’s forgotten man this season.

The 30-year-old central midfielder hasn’t featured for the Villans in the Premier League. Indeed, he was not named as part of their Premier League squad.

His football this season has come via three Carabao Cup appearances for Villa. These three appearances have seen him provide one assist.

However, forgotten by Villa he might be but it seems that he’s been remembered by Bristol City (tweet – below).

Arsenal to Forest then to Villa and forgotten status

After being snapped up by Arsenal from Norwich’s youth set-up, Lansbury became one of those ‘highly-regarded’ youngsters in the Gunners ranks.

He rose to the senior squad and went on to make eight full appearances for Arsenal, scoring in a 4-1 AET win against local rivals Spurs in the 2010 EFL Cup.

The bulk of his football came via loans out of the Premier League club to Scunthorpe, Watford, old club Norwich and West Ham.

His first taste of extended, permanent football came with Nottingham Forest after a 2012 move from Arsenal. He went on to make 150 appearances for Forest, scoring 33 goals and providing 20 assists.

This prompted a move by Villa in 2017 who brought the midfielder to Villa Park on a deal though to be around the £2.75m mark.

He’s made 53 appearances for Villa (two goals and nine assists) but is a forgotten man at the Birmingham club.

Bristol City interested in Lansbury

According to Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor (tweet – below), the Robins are definitely interested in bringing the former Forest man back to the Championship:

As per reports elsewhere, understand #BristolCity are working on a deal to bring in Henri Lansbury on loan from #AVFC. City not one of the clubs in for Anthony Gordon who may leave on loan this window with Championship interest. More on @bristolcitylive soon. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 29, 2021

In a more extensive article linked to this story, MacGregor confirms that City are “hoping to recruit” Lansbury and bring him to Ashton Gate “before the end of the transfer window on Monday evening.”

MacGregor goes on to add later in his article that talks are “continuing” and that it could result in “a permanent signing;” That is if Villa agrees to release him from his contract says MacGregor.

Bristol City are currently 8th in the table on 39 points. That puts them within touching distance of the play-offs with them being just three points and a big goal difference outside the top six.

Bringing in Lansbury, on a temporary loan or permanent deal, could add that experience and expertise that would help City over the line.

