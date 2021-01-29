According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers’ pursuit of Crewe Alexandra star Harry Pickering ‘could go down to the wire’.

The League One star has been heavily linked with a move away from Gresty Road this month.

Blackburn Rovers are said to have ‘stepped up’ their chase for Pickering recently amid growing interest from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Rovers’ transfer situation heading into the final days of the January transfer window.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, the Ewood Park club are expecting to be active in the coming days. Both new arrivals and departures are expected but their pursuit of Crewe star Pickering ‘could go down to the wire’.

With Wednesday lurking and the end of the window just around the corner, it awaits to be seen if Tony Mowbray’s side can secure a deal for the highly-rated left-back.

Pickering only put pen to paper on a new deal in the summer transfer window. However, the first half of the season has seen him go from strength to strength and has unsurprisingly attracted Championship attention.

Overall, the Alex academy graduate has played 28 times this season, netting four goals and laid on two assists.

A back injury has kept him out of recent games against AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham, so it awaits to be seen if the defender has played his last game for the club. His last appearance came in a 3-2 win over Bristol Rovers, in which David Artell gave Pickering the captain’s armband.

Since making his debut in 2017, the Chester-born starlet played in 146 games for the Railwaymen. In the process, he has scored 10 goals and chipped in with 14 assists.

