MK Dons boss Russell Martin has admitted that Matthew Sorinola’s head has been turned in this transfer window, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

The full-back has had an impressive season for the Dons in League One and has caught the attention of clubs higher up the leagues.

Sorinola, who is 19 years old, has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Brentford and Bournemouth in this transfer window, as reported by TEAMtalk.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and MK Dons will face a battle to keep hold of him.

Martin has said: “I don’t think he has been advised very well. He’s a fantastic boy with a great attitude whose head has no doubt been turned in the last month, no doubt about it.”

Sorinola has burst into the Dons’ side this season and has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the League One outfit.

The youngster started his career in the academy of Fulham and rose up through their youth ranks. However, they let him go in 2016 and he subsequently linked up with MK Dons.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 and played three times last season before being loaned out to non-league side Beaconsfield Town to gain experience.

Sorinola has since returned to Stadium MK and established himself as a key first-team player. However, the Leeds, Brentford and Bournemouth-linked man has had his head turned by interest.

