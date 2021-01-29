Middlesbrough have confirmed the permanent signing of Preston North End defender Darnell Fisher for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to the press on Thursday morning, Warnock confirmed Middlesbrough’s interest in signing Darnell Fisher as the club looked to finalise a deal.

The signing needed to be completed by 12pm on Friday in order for Fisher to be in contention to face Norwich City this weekend.

The Boro boss is in need of a right-back following the injury to Anfernee Dijksteel. The Dutchman has been missing for the Teessiders’ last two games, as they took on Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United at the Riverside; both games coincidentally ended in home defeats.

Djed Spence played in Dijksteel’s absence but it seems he is more suited to a right wing-back role or on the right of midfield. Warnock is now looking to Fisher to fill the void and compete for the right-back spot going forwards.

“He has played at this level for three-and-a-half years and has always been reliable,” said the Boro boss. “Sometimes you’re at a club for too long and I think he needs a new challenge.”

Fisher has actually played in the Championship for four-and-a-half years, joining Rotherham in the 2016-17 campaign from Scottish giants Celtic. During his time in Scotland the defender won the Scottish Premiership twice and the Scottish League Cup.

His experience will stand him in good stead at Middlesbrough, and Warnock believes he has the right attitude and temperament to slot in well in the squad.

“He’ll enjoy the banter here. He’ll enjoy the type of lads. I think he’ll fit in, he seems that type of lad.”

After the completion of the deal, Warnock said: “We’re delighted to have him. I spoke to Paul Warne at Rotherham who worked with him and he said he’s a smashing lad who’ll fit in really with us.

“He’s an athletic type who’s desperate to come and do well with us. He’s had three-and-a-half years at Preston at this level. He knows what it’s all about and I think he will do well.”