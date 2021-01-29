Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has remained coy on the chances of signing ex-Nottingham Forest man Michael Mancienne.

The former England youth international is without a club following his departure from MLS outfit New England Revolution.

Now, it has been confirmed that Mancienne is back in England. The 33-year-old is not contracted to a club but is currently training with League One title contenders Lincoln City.

Imps boss Michael Appleton provided an insight into the decision to bring Mancienne in as a trainee. Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, the 45-year-old remained coy on the chances of a permanent deal but left the door open to a potential deal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Michael is just training with us. He’s actually Jorge Grant’s brother-in-law. He’s spent the last two seasons over in America and he wants to stay fit and try and play as long as he can.

“We’re more than happy for him to come in and train. He’s a good guy. You never say never but at this moment in time he’s just here to train.”

Mancienne is a product of Chelsea’s youth academy, going on to play six times for their senior side. His most notable stint was with Nottingham Forest, spending four years at the City Ground.

In his time with Forest, the centre-back played in 135 games across all competitions. Mancienne never found the back of the net but laid on three assists, captaining the team in the 2017/18 campaign.

Now training at Sincil Bank, it will be interesting to see if Lincoln offer the experienced defender a route back into the English game.

