In news that is irrefutable, West Ham co-owner David Gold has confirmed the permanent capture of Algerian flyer Said Benrahma from fellow Londoners Brentford:

I am pleased to confirm that Saïd Benrahma has completed his permanent transfer to the Club.

The Algeria international initially linked up with the Hammers on loan from Brentford

the 25-year-old has now signed a permanent contract until 2026. Good luck Said. dg pic.twitter.com/YVeqcxwoRh — David Gold (@davidgold) January 29, 2021

This confirmation of the change in the status of Benrahma’s transfer means that Brentford have turned a quick profit on the 25-year-old.

Said Benrahma – from complicated to easy

The initial move taking Benrahma to West Ham was termed ‘complicated’ by the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg after issues arose in the medical. These concerns forced a hasty renegotiation of terms.

Rather than a straight-up permanent deal, West Ham took Benrahma on a loan for this season – paying the Bees £5m for that privilege.

The remainder of the initial £25m deal was an option at the end of this season for David Moyes’ side.

That option was hinted as ready to be exercised three days ago in a tweet from Sky Sports. .

Sky Sports dropped hint picked up as truth

That Sky Sports tweet said that West Ham was “in the process of converting Said Benrahma’s loan” into a permanent, £20m deal “before the end of the January transfer window.”

Co-owner Gold’s confirmatory tweet has proven that dropped hint from Sky Sports to be true.

Signing the terms of a permanent transfer for West Ham from Brentford is good news for both clubs.

For West Ham, it gives them the security that the talented Algerian is definitely their man. It also has massive benefits for Brentford.

The confirmation of this move, and changing of the terms to a permanent deal, means that Brentford will be due payment of £20m from West Ham’s Premier League coffers.

This will mean that the Bees will have buzzed and made a £23.5m profit on Benrahma. This has been achieved in just three years – the Algerian arriving from French side OGC Nice for just £1.5m in July 2018.

