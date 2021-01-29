According to sports journalist Jon Palmer (tweet – below), Reading striker Sam Smith is likely to be announced as a Cheltenham Town man.

Reading forward Sam Smith is having a medical at Cheltenham Town this morning. Another loan signing also due in today, from a Premier League club #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) January 29, 2021

Palmer says that Smith is undertaking a medical in what is to see the Reading man join on a half-season loan deal.

Sam Smith – Reading youngster on the up

22-year-old Smith started out in football at Manchester United. He left their youth side in July 2014 to move to a similar set-up at Reading.

Since then, he’s moved up the age groups at the club and progressed to senior squad reckoning in 2017.

He’s not made that consistent breakthrough to first-team football at Reading. His time there has seen him make just 11 appearances for the Royals – scoring two goals.

However, he has been hitting the net with regularity for the Under-23s, scoring 10 goals in 24 appearances. This has seen him gain developmental football away from the Madejski Stadium.

He’s spent time out on that well-trodden route of loan football. He’s seen loans out to Oxford United (23 games/three goals), Shrewsbury (three games), Cambridge United (34 games/eight goals) and Tranmere Rovers (seven games).

Smith – latest side and next move

Youngster Smith has been on loan at League Two side Tranmere Rovers but has only featured in five league games since moving to Merseyside in mid-October.

This move, proposed as happening by Palmer, will see the youngster head back to League Two to a Cheltenham side doing well.

The Robins are currently 4th in the table on 40 points. It is congested at the top of League Two and Cheltenham are just two points and goal difference off the top spot held by Cambridge United.

Palmer also adds an intriguing footnote in that Cheltenham is also at the races for a loan deal from a Premier League side. As yet, the identity of this potential loanee is unknown.

Is it a iwse move for Reading to send Sam Smith back out on loan to League Two and Cheltenham?