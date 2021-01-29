Swindon Town could look to bring in a couple of new faces before the end of the transfer window.

Bringing in more attacking options is believed to be on their agenda and they have recently been linked with a loan move for Coventry City’s Amadou Bakayoko, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon said the Robins were facing competition from fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers for his signature.

Coventry. Striker Bakayoko. Doncaster moving ahead of Swindon in race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 24, 2021

However, Donny have completed a deal to sign striker Omar Bogle from Charlton Athletic, as announced by their official club website, which suggests they turned their attentions elsewhere from Bakayoko.

Could this pave the way for him to move to the County Ground before the transfer deadline on Monday?

Bakayoko, who is 25 years old, has slipped down the pecking order with Coventry this season and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, failing to find the net.

He started his career at Walsall and earned a move to the Sky Blues two years ago after scoring a combined 18 goals in two seasons for the Saddlers in League One.

The attacker helped Mark Robins’ side gain promotion from League One last season but is out of contract at the end of this term.

His long-term future is up in the air with the Championship outfit and a loan move away over the coming days is a possibility. Swindon have been linked and it will be interesting to see if they pursue a move.

