Oxford United want to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg, as per a report by the Oxford Mail.

The U’s boss Karl Robinson has today confirmed that he wants to land the Northern Ireland international before the end of the transfer window.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, is being allowed to leave Sunderland this month and is not short of interest.

Shrewsbury Town are keen on bringing him in before Monday’s deadline, whilst his former club Wigan Athletic are also believed to be interested in luring him back to the DW Stadium.

However, Oxford have now expressed their interest and the race is on to get him over the next few days.

Sunderland forked out a hefty £4 million fee to lure him to the North East in 2019 but he has managed just eight goals in 54 matches for the Black Cats altogether.

Grigg previously played for Wigan from 2015 to 2019 and was prolific for the Latics. He scored 65 goals in 150 games, helping them gain promotion from League One twice during his time there.

He also scored a famous winner for the North West side against Manchester City in the FA Cup in February 2018.

Oxford, Shrewsbury and Wigan could all now hand him an escape route from the Stadium of Light and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Grigg is a proven goal scorer in the third tier and will be desperate to get his career back on track.

