Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson has spoken on the futures of young midfielders Liam Shaw and Alex Hunt amid speculation of moves away from Hillsborough.

Shaw is out of contract at the end of the season and the 19-year-old is reported to be in talks with Celtic ahead of a potential move to Scotland when his deal runs out.

He is free to talk to clubs outside England as he is into the final six months of his contract, and Wednesday are at risk of losing him for nothing but compensation.

Asked about Shaw’s future in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash against Preston North End, Thompson told The72: “That’s an ongoing situation, I’m not in a position to comment on that.”

There also remains a chance of another youngster leaving the club sooner, with 20-year-old Hunt linked with a loan move to a League One club for the rest of the season.

Thompson was again guarded on his future but said: “I’m not aware of anything, there’s been a little bit of interest I think, but at the end of the day we’ve not got a massive, massive squad so I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of outgoings.”

Things have also been quiet this at the club this month on incomings, hindered by the lack of a permanent manager since the sacking of Tony Pulis in December.

The only two additions that Sheffield Wednesday have made to their squad so far in January have been free transfers.

Winger Andre Green has been brought in on an 18-month deal following his release last summer by Aston Villa, and has started both matches since signing.

He was joined at the beginning of this week by midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who ended a six-year stint at the Owls last summer when he was released.

After a short spell at Cypriot club Pafos he has been snapped up by his old employers again, and was thrown straight into Wednesday’s line-up for their midweek defeat at Coventry City.

The Owls have been linked with numerous players, including Crewe Alexandra full-back Harry Pickering, but nothing has been wrapped up ahead of Monday’s imminent deadline.

On what he knew about current transfer activity, Thompson said: “I’ve been involved in one or two discussions on players but that’s as far as it goes. We’ve got people discussing things, it’s bubbling under. Whether things get done we’ll wait and see.”